Oh Happy Day! Gospel music in Malaga and Granada

The Alabama Gospel Choir is performing in Malaga and Granada provinces this weekend. The first date is this evening, 10 January, at the City of Malaga FYCMA Palacio de Ferias y Congresos at 9.30pm. The second is in Almuñécar on Sunday 12 January at 7pm at the town's Casa de la Cultura.

Formed of 20 singers, the Alabama Gospel Choir promises "an intense journey from the spiritual songs of the 19th century to a tribute to protest songs and marches for freedom". Their repertoire includes well-known songs such as Oh Happy Day and a programme "seasoned with the rhythms of funk and blues".

The choir has performed around the world including in the UK, Canada and almost every state in the USA. It also makes frequent appearances on national television in the USA and in famous venues including Carnegie Hall in New York and the White House in Washington D. C. In March 2003 the choir was given a bronze star on the Alabama Music Hall's Walk of Fame.

Tickets for the Malaga concert are 41.95 euros and are available at: corteingles.es/entradas. Tickets for the Almuñécar concert are 39 euros and are available at the Casa de la Cultura box office.