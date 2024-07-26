From El Greco to Toulouse-Lautrec: women in portraiture

María Albarral Estepona Friday, 26 July 2024, 11:00 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

More research into, and greater communication of, women's social history is long overdue. Even in developed European historiography, academic literature has experienced centuries-long gaps.

To shed some light on this issue, Estepona town hall and the Zuloaga foundation have brought the exhibition La Mujer en la Colección Zuloaga. Siete Siglos de Arte (Women in the Zuloaga Collection: Seven Centuries of Art) to the Costa del Sol. It depicts the history of advances and setbacks which have contributed to the present day situation for women.

The exhibition consists of over 120 pieces that have been collected by the Zuloaga family since the beginning of the 19th century, including a number by painter Ignacio Zuloaga, others by his father Plácido, a metalworker and sculptor, and some by his uncle Daniel, a ceramist. The exhibition features oil paintings, ceramics, sculptures, lithographs, engravings, and drawings.

Other pieces in the exhibition include works by artists such as El Greco, Zurbarán, Maxime Dethomas, Goya, Ricardo Baroja y Nessi and Toulouse-Lautrec.

All of these works belong to the Zuloaga family collection, and offer, for the first time, a social and iconographic history of European women from the Middle Ages through to the present day.

The curator of the exhibition, Margarita Ruyra, highlighted that the show is a first for the exhibition space for two main reasons. Firstly, the exhibition's narrative has been crafted especially around this space. "We are displaying paintings for the first time in what we call the Cube Room, where we are exhibiting Gothic, 16th- and 17th-century paintings, as well as works by artists like Zurbarán and El Greco, among others. At the same time, the other rooms offer a thematic journey through various aspects of womens' lives."

The other new aspect, Ruyra added, is that the exhibition features a selection of works from a collection which is over two centuries old. Thanks to this, the curators have been able to pick out pieces related to the lives and situations of women, and organise these thematically. The exhibition therefore revisits the social history of women over the years.

These 120 works of art are being displayed at the Mirador del Carmen in Estepona, with the exhibition open until 29 September. The videos, leaflets and posters at the exhibition are in both Spanish and English, making it widely accessible.

Estepona's mayor, José María García Urbano, thanked the Zuloaga Foundation for "the specialist work it has been carrying out and the creation of a unique exhibition that will not leave anyone indifferent thanks to its fascinating narrative". On this note, the mayor stressed that the exhibition "is a great opportunity to take a historical journey through the contribution that women have been making to the history of art, both in its creation and its conservation, through high quality pieces by important artists".