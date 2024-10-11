Festival of Legends pays tribute to the iconic hits of the divas of rock, pop and soul

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 11 October 2024, 10:16 | Updated 10:35h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The municipal auditorium in Benalmádena Costa will pay tribute to some of the most influential women of rock and pop music tonight (Friday) and Saturday 12 October. Part of the Festival of Legends cycle, the event will begin with a tribute concert to Amy Winehouse (Friday) performed by Sevillian singer Dina Arriaza, who began performing at the age of 13 after winning a television talent competition.

She recorded her first LP at the age of 15, which included covers and her own compositions, after which she performed at the Olympic Stadium in Seville with David Bisbal. Her career took off after she appeared on the television show La Voz, where she performed Back to Black, one of Amy Winehouse's most popular hits. She has since taken her tribute group, Dina and the Holy Band, all over Spain, Portugal, and the UK, where she was joined on stage by Robin Banerjee, guitarist on the CD, Back to Black.

The show includes many of the late singer's most iconic hits, including Rehab, You Know I'm No Good and Love is a Losing Game.

On Saturday, the music will continue with tributes to Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Cher. The show will offer a journey through the careers of these three rock and pop divas, who produced some of the top-selling records in music's history, like River Deep Mountain High, Saving All My Love for You and Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves.

Tickets for both shows, which start at 8pm, cost 20 euros in advance or 25 euros at the door. Residents of Benalmádena and senior citizens will receive a discount of five euros.

Call: 633647260