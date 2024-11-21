Feel the power of Metallica this December

Backed by the Ukrainian Hope Orchestra, Scream Inc. present a unique tribute to Metallica’s S&M album with performances in Marbella and Malaga

The Metallica & Symphony show is coming to Marbella and Malaga

Thursday, 21 November 2024

Fans of symphonic metal and Metallica alike can mark their calendars for an unmissable musical event this December: Scream Inc., considered by many as the best Metallica tribute band in the world, is bringing its renowned Metallica & Symphony show to Andalucía.

The band will perform on Monday 9 December at Marbella’s Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones and on Saturday 14 December at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos in Malaga—both from 8pm.

Lifelong fans

Formed in Kyiv in 2008, Scream Inc. are renowned for capturing the energy and atmosphere of Metallica’s live performances, delivering a faithful homage to the band’s iconic sound as lifelong fans.

Since then, the group has built a global reputation with over 1,000 performances across countries like Germany, Poland, Portugal and Spain. The band features two Ukrainian members—Max Rozkrut on rhythm guitar and vocals, and drummer, composer and producer Andrew Liutyi—alongside two Polish members, Kris Renda on lead guitar and Alexander Renda on bass.

Scream Inc.’s long-standing collaboration with the Ukrainian Hope Orchestra adds further richness to the performance, merging the intensity of heavy metal with the grandeur of classical music.

Two-hour show

The Metallica & Symphony show draws inspiration from Metallica’s 1999 album S&M, recorded live with the San Francisco Symphony conducted by Michael Kamen. Audiences can expect to hear symphonic renditions of classics from that show, plus pieces such as Turn the Page, The Unforgiven and The Unforgiven II, specially arranged by Scream Inc.’s drummer.

This seamless, two-hour performance is delivered without breaks or warm-up acts, ensuring an immersive experience. Combining intricate musical arrangements with dramatic lighting effects and pyro, the show promises a visual and auditory spectacle for all attendees.

These concerts are expected to attract fans from across the region, with tickets already selling quickly. For those eager to experience the fusion of symphonic and metal sounds, this event offers a rare opportunity to witness a tribute show of unparalleled quality.

Tickets, ranging from 34 to 59 euros in Marbella and 39 to 69 euros in Malaga, are available now from tikhonov-concert.com.