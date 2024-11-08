Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Last year's improvised music festival in Riogordo. SUR
Enjoy a weekend of music and photography in Riogordo
The Malaga town's ethnographic museum is hosting an exhibition of local images and a popular festival which is celebrating its tenth anniversary

Jennie Rhodes

Riogordo

Friday, 8 November 2024, 10:18

There are two good reasons for music and photography aficionados to head to Riogordo this weekend.

Firstly this evening (Friday) sees the opening of 'Riogordo and its people', an exhibition featuring "the most beautiful and captivating photos from our recent competition", describes organiser Kristian Kaarna.

The exhibition promises "unique corners, buildings, and details of Riogordo, masterfully captured" with the opportunity to "discover the stories each image tells about our town and its people".

The event is organised by Augmenters Cultural Association and starts at 8pm at the Ethnographic Museum, when the competition winners are to be announced. The exhibition runs until 30 November.

Music festival

On Saturday the town is celebrating 10 years of the Riogordo festival of improvised music which also takes place at the ethnographic museum.

Organiser Rob Lawson explains that the "multicultural line up" features Swiss trumpeter Markus Breuss, Japanese pianist Tsukiko Amakawa, American guitarist Joel Knispel, Gaspar Hidalgo, Alain Pinero group and the Robert Lawson trio.

Entrance is free and the music begins at 7pm.

