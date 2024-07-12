Enjoy six nights of international jazz on the Costa Tropical

The Carles Benavent Trio will be performing on Friday 26 July.

Almuñécar’s Parque el Majuelo will once again be setting the stage for Jazz en la Costa.

From Ecuador to the USvia Cuba and Spain to Italy, American and European jazz greats will be performing each night of the six-day festival.

Starting on Tuesday 23 July is Venezuela’s Lakecia Benjamin and her quartet, combining jazz, funk, R&B and hip-hop rhythms from Benjamin’s latest album, Phoenix.

On Wednesday Fred Wesley and the New JBs will be performing. As trombonist for Tina and Ike Turner and Hames Brown as a teen, Wesley has performed with some of the greatest legends.

Italian trumpeter Paolo Fresu and Cuban pianist Omar Sosa will be performing on Thursday 25 and Spanish jazz will be coming from the Carles Benavent Trio with Tomasito, Rynald Colon and Jorge Pardo on Friday 26 July.

The American Eddie Hernderson and Steve Davies Quintet, whose influences include Louis Armstrong, will be performing on Saturday night and the festival will end with the Sicilian Mario Biondo and his band and their fusion of jazz, soul and rhythm and blues on Sunday 28 July. All concerts start at 10pm. Tickets cost 20 euros: www.jazzgranada.es