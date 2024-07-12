Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Carles Benavent Trio will be performing on Friday 26 July. SUR
Enjoy six nights of international jazz on the Costa Tropical
What to do

Enjoy six nights of international jazz on the Costa Tropical

The popular summer music festival runs from Tuesday 28 to Sunday 28 July in Almuñécar’s El Majuelo park

Jennie Rhodes

Almuñécar

Friday, 12 July 2024, 10:26

Opciones para compartir

Almuñécar’s Parque el Majuelo will once again be setting the stage for Jazz en la Costa.

From Ecuador to the USvia Cuba and Spain to Italy, American and European jazz greats will be performing each night of the six-day festival.

Starting on Tuesday 23 July is Venezuela’s Lakecia Benjamin and her quartet, combining jazz, funk, R&B and hip-hop rhythms from Benjamin’s latest album, Phoenix.

On Wednesday Fred Wesley and the New JBs will be performing. As trombonist for Tina and Ike Turner and Hames Brown as a teen, Wesley has performed with some of the greatest legends.

Italian trumpeter Paolo Fresu and Cuban pianist Omar Sosa will be performing on Thursday 25 and Spanish jazz will be coming from the Carles Benavent Trio with Tomasito, Rynald Colon and Jorge Pardo on Friday 26 July.

The American Eddie Hernderson and Steve Davies Quintet, whose influences include Louis Armstrong, will be performing on Saturday night and the festival will end with the Sicilian Mario Biondo and his band and their fusion of jazz, soul and rhythm and blues on Sunday 28 July. All concerts start at 10pm. Tickets cost 20 euros: www.jazzgranada.es

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Town halls on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol determined not to miss the train
  2. 2 The rebirth of an icon: The Best Tritón hotel in Benalmádena Costa
  3. 3 These are some of the holiday resorts on the Costa del Sol where parking should be easier this summer
  4. 4 The episode of the iconic Spanish TV programme filmed on the Costa del Sol that was never shot
  5. 5 Plans advance for new desalination plant on drought-stricken eastern Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Two injured in collision between motorbike and cyclist on Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Fuengirola fishermen recreate ancient technique that is considered an art more than fishing
  8. 8 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz through to Wimbledon semi-finals
  9. 9 The fire in Malaga city's Cortijo Jurado district is now under control
  10. 10 Pedestrianisation project to ease access near beach comes to an end in Mijas

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad