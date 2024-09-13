Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One hundred tattoo artists will take part in the event in Torremolinos. CDSTC
Costa del Sol tattoo and urban culture fair returns to Torremolinos
Costa del Sol tattoo and urban culture fair returns to Torremolinos

The event brings together 100 national and international tattoo artists and it also has a charitable aspect which gives visibility to artistic tattoo repair and its applications in breast cancer, among other aesthetic uses

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:03

Tattoo and urban culture come together once again at the Príncipe de Asturias municipal auditorium in Torremolinos this weekend with the second Costa del Sol Tattoo Convention, an event that has the participation of 100 national and international tattoo artists. Held from today (Friday) until Sunday 15 September, this multicultural gathering offers demonstrations and exhibitions by international artists from the world of tattoos of all styles, from the most classic such as old school, to realistic, neotradi and blackwork. These artists will not only show their work, but will also hold daily live sessions. There will also be contests, raffles, exhibitions and workshops related to the world of tattooing for all levels.

This year, the organisation has opted for diversity in urban art and music, offering cartoon and graffiti exhibitions, break dance contests, and a wide variety of music and shows. These will include the rockabilly ensemble, The King of the Sun Coast; the Vintage Experience, a retro show based on New York's Radio City Music Hall; and freestyle urban dance battles. Also, on Saturday, an exhibition of classic American cars can be viewed in front of the auditorium.

Reconstructive tattoos

The convention has a charitable aspect and will be used to raise funds for Untap and Asamma, whose objective is to give visibility to artistic tattoo repair and its applications in breast cancer, among other aesthetic uses. On Saturday, an oncology conference 'What do you need to know about breast cancer?' will take place, where topics of interest to those affected by different areas involved in the process will be discussed. There will also be a space with several artists specialising in areola tattooing to provide free tattoos to women affected by mastectomies.

Tickets for the event, which can be purchased at the auditorium's box office, cost ten euros on Friday, and 12 euros on Saturday and Sunday. A two-day pass is available for 20 euros, while a three-day pass costs 30 euros.

