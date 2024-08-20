Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The group on stage during a previous show. James Yeadon.
Costa del Sol rock ensemble take their psychedelic Pink Floyd Experience to Seville
The band is heading to the Andalusian capital on 15 November to perform at the renowned Teatro Triana, a unique venue in the heart of the city's historic flamenco and bullfighting district

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 11:43

One of the Costa del Sol’s most spectacular bands is heading to the Andalusian capital on 15 November to perform at the renowned Teatro Triana, a unique venue in the heart of Seville’s historic flamenco and bullfighting district.

Formed in 2022, The Pink Floyd Experience (PFE), hailed as ‘Spain’s top Pink Floyd experience’, presents a symphony of psychedelic music performed by an ensemble of talented musicians and vocalists from all over southern Andalucía, who recreate the music of the world-renowned British rock band's 50-year career.

Information about tickets for the Seville show, which are now on sale and cost between 12 and 15 euros, is available from the band’s official Facebook page.

The group has built a huge following since forming two years ago and they are considering the idea of organising a coach from Malaga for fans who want to attend the gig in Seville, although, as they pointed out, “this will depend on the demand, but if enough people show an interest, then this is a possibility”.

The show features many of Pink Floyd's most iconic hits, including everything from pioneering albums like Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and The Wall. Along with the incredible musicianship of the performers, the production includes a fantastic light and stage show, which, the band say, will recreate the ambience of a real Pink Floyd concert.

The group can also be caught on Saturday 12 October, when they will offer a free concert in La Viñuela (Axarquía).

