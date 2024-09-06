Costa del Sol music sector joins forces once again in aid of bowel cancer The fourth Daphonbury Festival is being held in Benalmádena on 21 September to highlight the Star of Hope appeal, set up by the family of Hannah 'Daphne' Edwards, a British expat who died of the disease at the age of 37 in 2020

Many of the Costa del Sol's most established musicians and entertainers will come together once again later this month for a charity concert to raise funds for Bowel Cancer UK. The fourth Daphonbury Festival, which will be held at the Moonlight Lounge Club in Benalmádena Costa on Saturday 21 September, has been organised once again to highlight the Star of Hope appeal, a platform set up by the family of Hannah 'Daphne' Edwards, a British expat who died of the disease at the age of 37 in 2020.

The organiser of the event, sponsored by The Irish Times (Calahonda), is Hannah's fiancée, Tony Whitehouse, a local singer who has since campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness of the disease among the younger generation. Along with Hannah's sister Lucy, the singer has dedicated much time to the Star of Hope appeal fund, which currently stands at almost 60,000 euros.

The concert will offer non-stop live music and entertainment supplied by Diva Fever, The Disclaimers, Laura Elen, The Landstrykers, Rock of the Ages, Ricky Lavazza, Pete Rothwell, and Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, along with violinist and vocalist Crissie, and the outrageous antics of the Costa's queen of camp, Aaron.

The concert will also offer tributes to Lady Gaga, The Bee Gees, Meat Loaf, Robbie Williams and Whitney Houston, among others.

The event will present an auction and raffle to boost the funds on the day, along with a few extra surprises to help surpass last year's festival, described by the organisers as an "exceptional display of generosity' after raising almost 22,000 euros in total.

Tickets for the event, which will start at 2pm and continue until 11pm, cost ten euros.