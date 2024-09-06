Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Rock of the Ages performing at a previous Daphonbury Festival. SUR
Costa del Sol music sector joins forces once again in aid of bowel cancer

Costa del Sol music sector joins forces once again in aid of bowel cancer

The fourth Daphonbury Festival is being held in Benalmádena on 21 September to highlight the Star of Hope appeal, set up by the family of Hannah 'Daphne' Edwards, a British expat who died of the disease at the age of 37 in 2020

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 6 September 2024, 13:28

Opciones para compartir

Many of the Costa del Sol's most established musicians and entertainers will come together once again later this month for a charity concert to raise funds for Bowel Cancer UK. The fourth Daphonbury Festival, which will be held at the Moonlight Lounge Club in Benalmádena Costa on Saturday 21 September, has been organised once again to highlight the Star of Hope appeal, a platform set up by the family of Hannah 'Daphne' Edwards, a British expat who died of the disease at the age of 37 in 2020.

The organiser of the event, sponsored by The Irish Times (Calahonda), is Hannah's fiancée, Tony Whitehouse, a local singer who has since campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness of the disease among the younger generation. Along with Hannah's sister Lucy, the singer has dedicated much time to the Star of Hope appeal fund, which currently stands at almost 60,000 euros.

The concert will offer non-stop live music and entertainment supplied by Diva Fever, The Disclaimers, Laura Elen, The Landstrykers, Rock of the Ages, Ricky Lavazza, Pete Rothwell, and Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, along with violinist and vocalist Crissie, and the outrageous antics of the Costa's queen of camp, Aaron.

The concert will also offer tributes to Lady Gaga, The Bee Gees, Meat Loaf, Robbie Williams and Whitney Houston, among others.

The event will present an auction and raffle to boost the funds on the day, along with a few extra surprises to help surpass last year's festival, described by the organisers as an "exceptional display of generosity' after raising almost 22,000 euros in total.

Tickets for the event, which will start at 2pm and continue until 11pm, cost ten euros.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Plan approved for more than 3,500 new homes on eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Torremolinos moves popular German beer festival to the beach this year
  3. 3 This is the programme for the Costa del Sol's 2024 International Torre del Mar Air Show
  4. 4 Malaga village gets ready to celebrate traditional grape harvest
  5. 5 British display team to participate in Costa del Sol airshow
  6. 6 'Atmosphere at La Rosaleda is like Champions league': Malaga CF's new signing thrilled to travel south
  7. 7 Buying a property in Spain: in your own name or through a company?
  8. 8 New archaeological site unearthed during construction of new Mijas leisure park
  9. 9 Outgoing British Ambassador to Spain reflects on 'eventful five years'
  10. 10 Alhaurín de la Torre enforces integrated waste plan with 66 new containers

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad