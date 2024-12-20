Costa del Sol flamenco zambomba show to feature customs of Jerez and Écija

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 20 December 2024, 10:40

Fans of traditional Andalusian festive music will enjoy 'From Écija to Jerez', a zambomba performance that will take place in Plaza Federico García Lorca, Torremolinos, tonight (Friday). The show was created by Esperanza Soria, a singer born in Écija, Seville, who descends from a long flamenco lineage.

It also has the participation of Fernando Soto, a singer born in Jerez de la Frontera in 1983 who excels in all styles of flamenco song, particularly the orthodox styles. This Gypsy singer, dancer, and unique figure in the world of flamenco, grew up among some of the most revered flamenco families of Jerez, and he soon began to leave his mark on the world flamenco scene. He began performing at a young age and took his first artistic steps in his native Jerez, after which, he soon established himself in the best 'tablaos', earning the highest praise from fellow performers, fans and critics alike. This is one artist who is best witnessed in the 'juerga' atmosphere, when the spontaneity and naturalness of flamenco truly thrives.

This free show, which starts at 8pm, will unite the customs of two districts that have shaped the history of flamenco.