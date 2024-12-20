Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Flamenco singer Fernando Soto will perform in Torremolinos. SUR
Costa del Sol flamenco zambomba show to feature customs of Jerez and Écija
What to do

Costa del Sol flamenco zambomba show to feature customs of Jerez and Écija

The free traditional Andalusian festive performance in Torremolinos tonight will present two of today's most established singers

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 20 December 2024, 10:40

Fans of traditional Andalusian festive music will enjoy 'From Écija to Jerez', a zambomba performance that will take place in Plaza Federico García Lorca, Torremolinos, tonight (Friday). The show was created by Esperanza Soria, a singer born in Écija, Seville, who descends from a long flamenco lineage.

It also has the participation of Fernando Soto, a singer born in Jerez de la Frontera in 1983 who excels in all styles of flamenco song, particularly the orthodox styles. This Gypsy singer, dancer, and unique figure in the world of flamenco, grew up among some of the most revered flamenco families of Jerez, and he soon began to leave his mark on the world flamenco scene. He began performing at a young age and took his first artistic steps in his native Jerez, after which, he soon established himself in the best 'tablaos', earning the highest praise from fellow performers, fans and critics alike. This is one artist who is best witnessed in the 'juerga' atmosphere, when the spontaneity and naturalness of flamenco truly thrives.

This free show, which starts at 8pm, will unite the customs of two districts that have shaped the history of flamenco.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Major work starts to improve Costa del Sol beaches
  2. 2 Tourism in east of Malaga province up by 17 per cent
  3. 3 Goal-hungry Malaga CF put on a festive show for their fans
  4. 4 Malaga town's giant musical instruments vandalised by 'hooligans'
  5. 5 Food and toy drive helps support 33 families and 48 children on Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Feed a Child festive campaign nets almost 17,000 euros for underprivileged kids on the Costa
  7. 7 Benalmádena town hall announces social housing project, the first of its kind in 20 years
  8. 8 Gibraltar police officers commended for bravery while attempting to rescue family from blazing apartment
  9. 9 Nerja town hall distributes Christmas hampers to vulnerable families
  10. 10 Charity Christmas dinner raises 'much needed' funds for Mijas animal shelter

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol flamenco zambomba show to feature customs of Jerez and Écija