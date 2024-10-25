Classical music festival returns to Costa del Sol

Tony Bryant San Pedro Alcántara Friday, 25 October 2024, 11:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Trapiche de Guadaiza cultural centre in San Pedro Alcántara is hosting the VII International Classical Music Festival this weekend, a series of concerts organised by Art & Culture Marbella, in collaboration with the foreigners' department of the town hall. The initiative is part of a series of events and activities organised throughout the year with foreign associations and groups in the Marbella area.

The festival, which began last night (Thursday) and continues until Sunday 27 October, will present varied classical music concerts with emerging artists at a regional and national level.

Tonight's recital (Friday 25) will present a violin and piano concert with Claudia Gallardo and Pepe Fernández; while on Saturday, the young concert pianist, Juan José Sevilla, will offer a piano recital of traditional Spanish music and flamenco.

The festival will conclude on Sunday with a "unique concert" of violin (Claudia Gallardo), saxophone (Manu Brazo), cello (Rosa García Varela) and piano (Pepe Fernández).

The concerts will be held from 7.30pm to 9pm, with a donation-entrance fee of ten euros. www.acmmarbella.com