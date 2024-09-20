Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Rock band Biagra will perform at the festival. Karl Smallman
Beer and music festival returns to Jimera de Líbar in the Serranía de Ronda
The highlight of the festival will be the performance by local heroes Biagra, who describe themselves as a "full on band with a love for the theatrics of rock"

Tony Bryant

Jimera de Líbar

Friday, 20 September 2024, 10:37

The renowned live music venue Allioli Bar y Más in Estación de Jimera de Líbar (Serranía de Ronda) will host the Oktoberbier Fest on Saturday 5 October. Beginning at midday, the 12-hour festival will offer a variety of beers from around the world, along with a lineup of live bands and performers, as well as plenty of surprises.

The music will be supplied by The Stolen Gnomes, a popular local band celebrated for their Celtic fusion, blues and soul; and the One Drop Trio, an acoustic pop and reggae band that play the songs of Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff and The Police, along with their own compositions.

Also appearing at this venue are rockabilly rebels Johnny Moon and the Selenites, a five-piece Spanish band that have established their name on the regional rock and roll scene.

The highlight of the festival will be the performance by local heroes Biagra, who describe themselves as a "full on band with a love for the theatrics of rock". The band is made up of several established musicians who perform good old-fashioned rock and roll.

Entry to the venue, which has long had a reputation for promoting live music in the Serranía de Ronda, is free.

On Sunday, the venue will host its traditional 'hangover party', with live entertainment from 1pm.

