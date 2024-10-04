Abigail's Party, the autumn comedy from the International Theatre Studio

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 4 October 2024, 14:58 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The International Theatre Studio, the longest established English-speaking theatre group on the Costa del Sol, is staging its autumn production next weekend. Abigail's Party, a comedy written by Mike Leigh, is being performed at Hotel TRH Paraíso in Estepona on 11, 12 and 13 October at 7.30pm.

Directed by Sheila Mellor the play tells the story of British suburbanites Laurence and Beverly who are entertaining their new neighbours, Angela and Tony as well as Susan, whose teenage daughter, Abigail is having a party to which Susan has been dis-invited. Over drinks and snacks, cliches and fatuous small talk abound.

The tension escalates as the marital strain between Beverly and Laurence surfaces as Susan's anxiety over Abigail's party continues to accelerate.

The play stars Talk Radio Europe's Hannah Murray as Beverly, PJ Lopez as Laurence, Eleanor Schuman as Angela, Eileen Audas as Sue and Fraser Sharp as Tony.

Admission is 17 euros for members and 19 euros for non-members. Tickets are available at www.internationaltheatrestudio.org