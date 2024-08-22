Vuelta a España pro cycle race gets unexpected new leader on its return to Andalucía

Daryl Finch Malaga Thursday, 22 August 2024, 19:00 | Updated 19:06h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Spain's Vuelta a España grand tour race made its long-awaited return to Andalucía on Thursday afternoon as the sixth stage of the 3,265-kilometre cycling race set off from Jerez de la Frontera.

On the 181-kilometre mostly mountain route, riders passed through the Malaga province town and villages of Montejaque, Ronda, El Burgo, Casarabonela and Alozaina, ending at Alto de las Abejas in Yunquera, which acted as the finishing line for a Vuelta stage for the first time.

Crossing the line first was Ben O’Connor (Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale), who delivered an impressive performance, unexpectedly taking the overall lead by a wide margin.

His strong breakaway left the peloton far behind, gaining over six minutes. His stage victory marks the Australian rider’s first time leading a Grand Tour.

Archidona awaits

Primoz Roglic (Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe), the former leader, now trails by nearly five minutes going into today’s seventh stage which is also in Andalucía.

Covering 179 kilometres, Friday’s stage will begin in the Malaga town of Archidona and proceed through Antequera, before heading towards Cordoba for a sprint finish.

The 21-stage race will conclude in Madrid on Sunday 8 September.