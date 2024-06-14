Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The pristine course at Valderrama will welcome the world's best. RCV
Valderrama gears up for star-studded LIV Golf Andalucía starting next month
Golf

Valderrama gears up for star-studded LIV Golf Andalucía starting next month

Tickets are already on sale for the sole Spanish event on the Saudi-backed tour, which will land in Sotogrande from 12 to 14 July

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Friday, 14 June 2024, 13:15

Real Club Valderrama, Spain's premier golf course, is set to host the LIV Golf Andalucía from 12 to 14 July, the sole Spanish event in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, a 14-tournament series, mostly held in the United States.

This marks the second year the tournament is held on the San Roque (Cadiz) course. The 2024 edition aims to surpass its predecessor in ambition, featuring 13 teams and five reserve golfers.

Among the highlights for fans of Spanish golf are the Fireballs GC, led by Sergio García, with fellow Spaniards Eugenio Chacarra and David Puig, and Mexican Abraham Ancer.

Another team of note is Legion XIII, captained by Jon Rahm, with Tyrrel Hatton, Kieran Vincent and Caleb Surratt.

Other notable captains include Byron DeChambeau for Crushers GC, Phil Mickelson for HyFlyers GC, Lee Westwood for Majesticks GC, Brooks Koepka for Smash GC, and Martin Kaymer for Cleeks GC.

Currently, Cleeks GC, also featuring Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk and Kalle Samooja, lead the team standings.

The individual leaderboard is topped by Mexico's Carlos Ortiz of Torque GC, followed by Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) and Patrick Reed (4Aces GC).

Unconventional format

The individual and team competitions see all golfers starting simultaneously from different holes, in a 'shotgun' format, over three days and 54 holes, contrasting with the PGA's traditional format.

The prize purse for Valderrama stands at 20 million euros, with the individual winner taking home four million and the top team earning five million.

Tickets on sale

Tickets for this prestigious tournament, including full event passes and single-day tickets, are now on sale, with a 20 per cent discount available, as announced by the organisers.

Additionally, the 'Pro-Am' pass allows fans to play alongside a tour star, with a premium gift included.

The event promises a unique Andalusian atmosphere, live music and an exclusive grandstand at the 17th hole.

