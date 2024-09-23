Unicaja claim historic domestic treble with basketball victory over Real Madrid

José Miguel Aguilar Malaga Monday, 23 September 2024, 13:57 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Unicaja Málaga claimed their first-ever Spanish Super Cup title on Sunday with a 90-80 basketball victory over Real Madrid in Murcia.

The win capped off a historic domestic treble for the club. After claiming the Copa del Rey and Liga Endesa titles, the Super Cup victory further cemented Unicaja’s place among Spain’s basketball elite and marked coach Ibon Navarro's fourth trophy in just 18 months in charge.

The team’s fast start set the tone, as they raced to a 12-0 lead in the opening minutes and finished the first quarter 30-13, a record 17-point margin.

Unicaja’s aggressive offensive and defensive play stifled Real Madrid, with Yankuba Sima delivering his best performance in green.

Persistent lead

Real Madrid, led by Facundo Campazzo with 19 points and Edy Tavares with 16 efficiency points, managed to close the gap and, by half time, the momentum had shifted slightly, but Unicaja still held a 44-39 advantage.

The third quarter proved critical as Unicaja once again pushed ahead, with Tyson Carter leading the charge. His 22 points and 29 efficiency rating helped restore Unicaja’s lead to double digits.

"It was a dream week for us," he said after receiving his MVP award, referring to the side's recent Intercontinental Cup victory in Singapore.

Madrid’s hopes were reignited in the fourth quarter as they narrowed the gap to just one point (73-74) with 4:24 left. However, Unicaja responded swiftly, tightening their defence and executing key offensive plays. Kalinoski’s decisive three-pointer with 44 seconds left extended the lead, and his eight points in the final minutes ensured Madrid’s comeback was short-lived.