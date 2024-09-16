Dominant showing leads Unicaja to Intercontinental Cup victory in Singapore

Juan Calderón Singapore Monday, 16 September 2024, 11:03 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Unicaja continue to shine on the international stage, claiming victory in yet another prestigious trophy: this time the FIBA Intercontinental Cup in Singapore on Sunday.

The Malaga-based basketball side, favourites coming into the competition, lived up to expectations, demonstrating their dominance throughout the tournament and clinching the trophy with a convincing 75-60 victory over G League United. This victory adds to their Champions League triumph earlier this year, marking a strong start to the season for the club.

Unicaja established control early in the game, imposing their fast, solid play against an American team that struggled to keep up. The opening minutes saw the Spaniards build a quick 11-2 lead, capitalising on G League United’s weak defensive balance. Despite a brief fightback, Unicaja's defence held firm, and they ended the first quarter ahead, 22-18.

Key to Unicaja’s early success was Dylan Osetkowski, who led the team with precision shooting and great form. Osetkowski's three-pointer in the second quarter extended their lead to 33-22, with G League United failing to mount an effective response.

Juan Toscano, the standout player for the American side, kept them in contention briefly with five consecutive points, but it was clear Unicaja were the better team.

Complete dominance

After half time, Unicaja tightened their grip on the game, dominating on both ends of the floor. A 14-3 scoring run in the third quarter left G League United reeling, with the scoreboard showing a commanding 52-35 in Unicaja’s favour.

The Americans continued to struggle with disorganisation, and their chaotic style led to missed opportunities and poor shot selection.

By the final quarter, any hopes of a G League United comeback had evaporated. Kameron Taylor’s five quick points early in the fourth quarter further cemented Unicaja's lead, pushing the margin to 65-44.

Despite a late push from the Americans, the result was never in doubt, with Unicaja cruising to a 75-60 victory and securing the Intercontinental title.

The win reinforces Unicaja’s standing as one of Europe’s top basketball teams, with their performance in Singapore showcasing their potential for the upcoming season.