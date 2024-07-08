Three medals for Malaga veteran at European Aquatics Masters Championships

Swimming
Sections
Highlight
Marina Rivas
Malaga
Monday, 8 July 2024, 07:55
Opciones para compartir
Veteran Malaga swimmer Sara Tolnai will return from the European Aquatics Masters Championships in Belgrade with an impressive three-medal haul.
Competing in the over-50 age category, Tolnai, representing Kronos Mijas, won silver in both the 50 and 100-metre backstroke events, plus a bronze in the 200-metre backstroke.
Tolnai also finished sixth in the 50-metre butterfly event.
As one of only three Andalusian medallists, her performance added to her impressive career, which includes a world title in the 200-metre backstroke in 2023.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.