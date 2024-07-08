Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Tolnai with her three medals won in Belgrade over the weekend. SUR
Three medals for Malaga veteran at European Aquatics Masters Championships
Swimming

Sara Tolnai won silver in both the 50 and 100-metre backstroke events, plus a bronze in the 200-metre backstroke

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 8 July 2024, 07:55

Veteran Malaga swimmer Sara Tolnai will return from the European Aquatics Masters Championships in Belgrade with an impressive three-medal haul.

Competing in the over-50 age category, Tolnai, representing Kronos Mijas, won silver in both the 50 and 100-metre backstroke events, plus a bronze in the 200-metre backstroke.

Tolnai also finished sixth in the 50-metre butterfly event.

As one of only three Andalusian medallists, her performance added to her impressive career, which includes a world title in the 200-metre backstroke in 2023.

