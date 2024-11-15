The Davis Cup countdown begins as Rafael Nadal touches down in Malaga

Nadal, after touching down at Malaga Airport on Thursday.

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Friday, 15 November 2024, 15:54

Rafael Nadal, one of tennis's greatest icons, has touched down in Malaga, marking the start of the countdown to what could be his final tournament.

The Davis Cup Finals, set to be hosted at the Martín Carpena arena next week, will conclude his illustrious career 20 years after his breakthrough in the same competition.

Nadal landed at the city's airport on Thursday afternoon aboard a private flight accompanied by coach Carlos Moyá. Greeted by tournament director Feliciano López, he signed autographs and posed for fans before heading to the training facilities near Inacua ahead of his first practice session.

The Mallorcan star tested the newly installed court on Friday morning in one of only four sessions available to the Spanish team, which includes world number one Carlos Alcaraz, currently competing in the ATP Finals in Turin, along with Marcel Granollers, Roberto Bautista, Pedro Martínez and junior sparring partner Andrés Santamarta.

A big decision

Spain team captain David Ferrer now faces a massive decision: should Nadal feature as the team’s second singles player in their quarter-final clash against the Netherlands on Tuesday?

Ferrer’s dilemma lies in choosing between Nadal, who has played sparingly since July, and Bautista, who impressed during the group stage and recently won the ATP 250 event in Antwerp.

If Nadal does not play singles, he might only appear in doubles, leaving the possibility of retiring without stepping onto the court—a prospect that fans would find difficult to accept.

Expectations for Spain are high, with a favourable draw and key rivals like Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime absent. Meanwhile, demand for tickets has surged, with resale prices reportedly reaching five-figure sums.

When asked if he was ready, Nadal offered a measured response: “If not, I wouldn’t be here.”