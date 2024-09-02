Spain's top-ranked female tennis player back in a grand slam quarter-final after almost quitting the sport

Paula Badosa celebrates her victory booking her place in the quarterfinals at the US Open

Anthony Piovesan Malaga Monday, 2 September 2024

Spain's Paula Badosa has surged into the quarter-finals of the US Open tennis championships for her best grand slam result since suffering a potential career-ending injury last year.

Badosa's straight-set 6-1 6-2 victory against China's Wang Yafan in the fourth round on Sunday 1 September also means the Spaniard is one victory away from becoming the first female Spanish tennis player to reach the semi-finals of the US Open in 28 years. Conchita Martinez was the last Spanish woman to reach the last-four in New York in 1996.

It's a twist of fortunes for Badosa, who is currently ranked 29 following a hot streak of form since she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in July. That sparked a title triumph on the hard courts of Washington and then a semi-final appearance in Cincinnati which restored her top 30 status.

However, her return to the top was not easy and even involved thoughts about quitting the sport. She suffered a stress fracture to her back at Wimbledon last year which sidelined her for the rest of the season.

The former world number two then returned in January but was forced to retire from three tournaments as she continued to be plagued with lingering back issues. She pondered retirement after this year's French Open when her ranking had plummeted to 139.

"I was feeling pain every day I was waking up. So for me, it didn't make sense. Also tennis doesn't make sense if I'm not on the top," she said. "I want to play big stages. I want to play the last rounds of every tournament. I want to be one of the best players in the world.

"Then is when I feel motivated and excited every day. If not, for me being in the ranking I was two months ago, didn't make any sense and I struggle a lot mentally being in that position."

Badosa will play American world number 12 Emma Navarro on Tuesday 3 September for a place in the US Open semi-finals.