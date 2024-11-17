Spain's Jorge Martín crowned MotoGP world champion

Pedro Rodríguez Malaga Sunday, 17 November 2024, 16:58

Spaniard Jorge Martín has been crowned MotoGP world champion, after the conclusion of a thrilling season that saw him hold off Pecco Bagnaia to claim the title.

Starting fourth in the decisive race at Montmeló on Sunday, Martín needed just seven more points than Bagnaia to seal the championship. With a 19-point advantage heading into the final race, Bagnaia's only chance was to finish in the top two.

Despite being overtaken by Marc Márquez early on, Martín finished third, securing his first premier-class world title. With seven wins, six second-place finishes and three third-place finishes, his consistency throughout the season made him the standout rider.

This victory marks a historic achievement for Martín, who becomes only the fifth Spanish rider to win the MotoGP title. He also breaks a 23-year drought for satellite teams, becoming the first non-factory rider since Valentino Rossi in 2001 to win the title.