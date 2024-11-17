Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Martín, on the podium this Sunday. EFE
Spain&#039;s Jorge Martín crowned MotoGP world champion
MotoGP

Spain's Jorge Martín crowned MotoGP world champion

The Madrid rider secured his first title in Montmeló, joining an elite group of Spanish champions

Pedro Rodríguez

Malaga

Sunday, 17 November 2024, 16:58

Spaniard Jorge Martín has been crowned MotoGP world champion, after the conclusion of a thrilling season that saw him hold off Pecco Bagnaia to claim the title.

Starting fourth in the decisive race at Montmeló on Sunday, Martín needed just seven more points than Bagnaia to seal the championship. With a 19-point advantage heading into the final race, Bagnaia's only chance was to finish in the top two.

Despite being overtaken by Marc Márquez early on, Martín finished third, securing his first premier-class world title. With seven wins, six second-place finishes and three third-place finishes, his consistency throughout the season made him the standout rider.

This victory marks a historic achievement for Martín, who becomes only the fifth Spanish rider to win the MotoGP title. He also breaks a 23-year drought for satellite teams, becoming the first non-factory rider since Valentino Rossi in 2001 to win the title.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Floods in Malaga: warnings and closures avoid total chaos
  2. 2 Hosts Spain crash out of Billie Jean King Cup finals in Malaga
  3. 3 Hidden murals from two centuries ago discovered on Malaga city centre building
  4. 4 In pictures: Carlos Alcaraz arrives on Costa del Sol to complete Spain's Davis Cup squad
  5. 5 Video: The trail of destruction from the latest 'Dana' storm to hit Malaga province, as seen from the air
  6. 6 Hundreds of tourists evacuated as Malaga river burst its banks following latest 'Dana' storm
  7. 7 British couple left homeless after floods in Malaga destroyed the caravan they lived in
  8. 8 Watch as ringleader of organisation behind 17-million-dollar cryptocurrency scam is arrested in Marbella
  9. 9 When will we find out if Rafael Nadal is going to play in the Davis Cup finals in Malaga?
  10. 10 Katie Boulter: 'The support we're receiving in Malaga is the kind that keeps you going'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spain's Jorge Martín crowned MotoGP world champion