Spain's Carlos Alcaraz wins nail-biting French Open final

Alcaraz gestures to the crowd as he hold the famous trophy.

Enric Gardiner Malaga Sunday, 9 June 2024, 23:38

Carlos Alcaraz fulfilled his childhood dream by winning the French Open on Sunday evening, defeating Germany's Alexander Zverev (6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2) in an epic final.

Despite struggling with his serve and backhand, which resulted in 31 unforced errors, the 21-year-old Spaniard displayed resilience and determination to become the youngest player in history to secure three Grand Slam titles on three different surfaces, following his triumphs at the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon in 2023.

The final mirrored Alcaraz's semi-final against Jannik Sinner, with both players making numerous errors. Zverev’s weak serve, losing three times in the first set, and Alcaraz’s inconsistencies, allowing six break points in the second set, divided the early games. However, Alcaraz steadied himself, taking a 5-2 lead in the third set.

Despite this advantage, Alcaraz inexplicably lost five consecutive games, putting Zverev ahead.

During this period, Alcaraz expressed his frustration about the condition of the court, saying, "I can't play like this. This can't be a Grand Slam final court," as wind had disturbed the clay surface.

The young tennis star celebrates the decisive point. EFE

However, Alcaraz's innate ability to reset came into play in the fourth set. After a medical timeout for thigh pain and concerns about cramp, he rallied to win the set and force a decider.

In the fifth set, Alcaraz elevated his game, breaking Zverev in the third game and saving a crucial break point in the following game. He continued to press, eventually claiming the title as Björn Borg, a six-time Roland Garros champion, looked on.

With the Spanish anthem playing and his family and coach Juan Carlos Ferrero watching proudly, Alcaraz lifted the famous Coupe des Mousquetaires.

Reflecting on his journey, he said, "As a child, I ran to the TV to watch this tournament, and now I’m lifting this trophy in front of my family." With this victory, Alcaraz secures second spot in the ATP rankings and sets his sights on defending his Wimbledon title.