Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz embrace after the match. William West (AFP)
Spain&#039;s Carlos Alcaraz out of Australian Open after being outclassed by veteran Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz out of Australian Open after being outclassed by veteran Novak Djokovic

The Serbian battled through an apparent injury to fight back and maintain his dominance in Melbourne

Enric Gardiner

Malaga

Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 07:39

Novak Djokovic reached his twelfth Australian Open semi-final on Tuesday after beating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in four sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4) in a match decided by experience and resilience.

Djokovic, 37, appeared physically hampered towards the end of the first set, leaving the court for several minutes. However, the Serbian returned revitalised, shaking off any signs of discomfort and exposing Alcaraz’s inability to capitalise on key moments.

Alcaraz, who lost his serve in the pivotal second set, couldn't recover as Djokovic upped his game. The Spaniard had opportunities, including three break points, but struggled to match the clinical precision of the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Speaking post-match, Djokovic, who faces Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals, praised Alcaraz, saying, “I have great admiration for what Carlos has achieved. He’s a fantastic competitor and an even better person.”

Despite the defeat, Alcaraz, who has yet to progress beyond the Australian Open quarter-finals, received a warm reception from the Rod Laver Arena crowd. At just 21, he remains one of the brightest prospects in tennis but will need to overcome his struggles in Melbourne to achieve greatness.

