Peleteiro poses with the Spain flag following victory on Sunday evening. EFE
Spain&#039;s Ana Peleteiro wins triple-jump gold at the European Championships
Athletics

Spain's Ana Peleteiro wins triple-jump gold at the European Championships

The 28-year-old from Galicia delivered a remarkable 14.85-metre jump on her fourth attempt

Igor Barcia

Rome

Sunday, 9 June 2024, 23:47

Ana Peleteiro clinched gold in the triple jump final of the European Championships in Rome on Sunday with a remarkable leap of 14.85 metres.

The 28-year-old from Galicia, who previously secured bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, momentarily lost the lead to Turkey's Tugba Danismaz, who posted a 14.57-metre jump.

However, Peleteiro's response was emphatic, delivering a 14.85-metre jump on her fourth attempt to decisively establish her supremacy over rivals.

This victory, her first major outdoor title, significantly strengthens her position regarding qualification for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

With her sights set on breaking the 15-metre barrier, Peleteiro continues to inspire with her relentless pursuit of excellence following her maternity break.

Attaoui on the podium, too

Alongside Peleteiro’s triumph, Mohamed Attaoui earned a silver medal in the 800 metres, underscoring a successful night for Spanish athletics.

Attaoui, originally from Morocco, demonstrated his potential with a powerful finish, only narrowly missing out on gold to France’s Gabriel Tual.

