Spain's 3x3 women's basketball team wins Olympic silver Despite leading for much of Monday's final, Spain fell to a narrow 17-16 defeat to Germany

Vega Gimeno with the ball during Monday's final.

Javier Asprón Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 14:19

Spain's women's 3x3 basketball team secured a silver medal at the Olympics on Monday after a narrow 17-16 defeat to Germany in the final.

The team, featuring Vega Gimeno, Sandra Ygueravide, Gracia Alonso de Armiño and Juana Camilión impressed at the urban sports venue in Paris.

But despite leading for much of the final, Spain ultimately conceded to Germany in the closing moments.

This silver marked the tenth medal for Spain’s delegation, solidifying their place in 3x3 basketball.