Spain take Olympic gold after nail-biting football final against France

Friday, 9 August 2024, 21:20
Spain's Olympic footballers - La Rojita - have won gold in Paris after beating hosts France in a nail-biting final this Friday.
Spain got off to a bad start after conceding an early goal, however fought back to take the score to 3-1 at half time.
The second half was better for France, forcing the game into extra time with scores at 3-3 at the end of 90 minutes.
Spain scored in the first half of extra time and it looked like they would hold on to a 4-3 win, when a surprise fifth goal came to secure gold.
The win comes after disappointment for the women's football team who lost 1-0 to Germany in their fight for bronze, also on Friday.
Spain now has three gold medals in Paris: men's football, mixed relay marathon race walk and men's skiff sailing.
