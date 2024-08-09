Spain take Olympic gold after nail-biting football final against France

SUR in English Friday, 9 August 2024, 21:20 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's Olympic footballers - La Rojita - have won gold in Paris after beating hosts France in a nail-biting final this Friday.

Spain got off to a bad start after conceding an early goal, however fought back to take the score to 3-1 at half time.

The second half was better for France, forcing the game into extra time with scores at 3-3 at the end of 90 minutes.

Spain scored in the first half of extra time and it looked like they would hold on to a 4-3 win, when a surprise fifth goal came to secure gold.

The win comes after disappointment for the women's football team who lost 1-0 to Germany in their fight for bronze, also on Friday.

Spain now has three gold medals in Paris: men's football, mixed relay marathon race walk and men's skiff sailing.