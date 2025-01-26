Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Carla Suárez, Spain's new BJKC captain. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE
Spain drawn against Brazil and Czechia in Billie Jean King Cup
Tennis

The winners of these group stage matches in April will determine who the finalists in Shenzhen are

Enric Gardiner

Malaga

Sunday, 26 January 2025, 17:48

Led by newly appointed captain Carla Suárez, Spain will face Brazil and Czechia in the group stage of the Billie Jean King Cup during the week of 7 April, it has been announced.

The group stage draw, conducted in London, assigned 18 teams to six groups of three. This format replaces last year’s and acts as a transition to the home-and-away system planned for 2026. Only group winners will progress to the finals, joining defending champions Italy and host nation China in Shenzhen.

Matches will follow a one-day format with two singles and one doubles tie. Teams finishing second and third in their groups will face a relegation playoff, while losers in that stage will drop to a lower division.

Other notable groupings include Great Britain facing Germany and the Netherlands in Group F, while the United States have been drawn alongside Slovakia and Denmark in Group C.

The International Tennis Federation confirmed the finals will remain in Shenzhen until 2027, succeeding Malaga as the host city.

