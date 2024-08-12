Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Spain team after the final whistle. AFP
Spain bounce back to secure hard-fought bronze in Olympic handball
Paris 2024 Olympics

A narrow 23-22 victory over Slovenia in the third-place match followed a disappointing semi-final against Germany

Laura Marta

Paris

Monday, 12 August 2024, 07:45

Spain’s men’s handball team clinched bronze with a narrow 23-22 victory over Slovenia as the Paris 2024 Olympics drew to a close on Sunday.

After a disappointing loss in the semi-finals against Germany, Spain bounced back to secure their fifth Olympic podium finish, following successes in Atlanta, Sydney, Beijing and Tokyo.

The match was intense from the start, with both teams evenly matched. Slovenia, seeking their first Olympic medal, took an early lead but Spain quickly equalised.

A critical moment came in the final minutes when Álex Dujshebaev scored to put Spain ahead 23-21. Despite Slovenia’s efforts, Spain’s defence held firm, and they secured the bronze.

