Spain bounce back to secure hard-fought bronze in Olympic handball

The Spain team after the final whistle.

Laura Marta Paris Monday, 12 August 2024, 07:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Spain’s men’s handball team clinched bronze with a narrow 23-22 victory over Slovenia as the Paris 2024 Olympics drew to a close on Sunday.

After a disappointing loss in the semi-finals against Germany, Spain bounced back to secure their fifth Olympic podium finish, following successes in Atlanta, Sydney, Beijing and Tokyo.

The match was intense from the start, with both teams evenly matched. Slovenia, seeking their first Olympic medal, took an early lead but Spain quickly equalised.

A critical moment came in the final minutes when Álex Dujshebaev scored to put Spain ahead 23-21. Despite Slovenia’s efforts, Spain’s defence held firm, and they secured the bronze.