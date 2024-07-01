Slight price increases pitched as Antequera CF put season tickets on sale

Antonio J. Guerrero Antequera Monday, 1 July 2024, 14:52 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Antequera CF have announced a slight increase in season ticket prices for the upcoming Primera RFEF season, implementing a 20-euro price increase across all sections of the ground, compared to last year, for renewals.

The window for existing holders to renew their tickets is already open and the club hopes to surpass last season's total of 1,800 season tickets sold, according to club president Ángel González and general director Álvaro Pérez.

Renewals can be processed at the El Maulí ticket offices until Friday 12 July, while changes can be carried out from 17 to 19 July, and new purchases made from 22 July to 1 September.

The Tribuna Cubierta Plus tickets are priced at 210 euros for renewals and 240 euros for new purchases, while Standard Tribuna Cubierta tickets range from 180 euros for renewals to 210 euros for new buyers.

Other sections include Tribuna Baja (150 to 180 euros), Preferencia (130 to 160 euros) and Grada Animación (110 to 140 euros), with discounted rates available for children and young people.

Recent improvements to the stadium will provide 160 additional seats with improved visibility.