Sergio García triumphs in epic LIV Golf Andalucía finale

Marina Rivas Malaga Monday, 15 July 2024, 13:35

In a thrilling conclusion at Real Club Valderrama, Sergio García emerged victorious in the LIV Golf Andalucía after an intense playoff against Anirban Lahiri on Sunday afternoon. García's triumph in Sotogrande was not only a personal milestone but also secured his team, Fireballs GC, the overall team victory.

The final day saw García, 44, demonstrate remarkable skill and tenacity. Despite starting the day seven strokes behind Lahiri, García's aggressive play paid off with five birdies in the first nine holes. This surge put him in a co-lead position, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish.

The climax came in a dramatic playoff after both García and Lahiri completed the regular 54 holes tied. Lahiri faltered with three consecutive errors, allowing García to seize the victory on the second playoff hole.

EFE / LIV GOLF

This win marked García's fourth major triumph at Valderrama and his first in the LIV Golf League, making the achievement particularly special on home soil.

García's exceptional performance was complemented by the solid efforts of his teammates. David Puig, Abraham Ancer, and Eugenio López Chacarra contributed significantly to Fireball's team success.

Dramatic comeback

The excitement of the final day contrasted with the earlier rounds. On Friday, Dean Burmester of Stinger GC led with a strong performance, recording a score of -5. His team, featuring Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, and Charl Schwartzel, also topped the leaderboard. Spanish star Sergio García finished fourth, while Jon Rahm found himself tied for 24th.

Saturday saw a shift in momentum as Anirban Lahiri of Crushers GC took the lead with a stellar round, finishing -7. Lahiri's team, including Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, and Paul Casey, ascended to the top of the standings. Rahm and García were tied in eleventh place, needing significant improvements for a shot at the title.

Ultimately, García's phenomenal comeback and the ensuing playoff provided a spectacular conclusion to the tournament, delighting the local fans and securing his place in Valderrama's storied history.