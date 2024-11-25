Record-breaking fun run raises 67,000 euros for charity The Holiday World charity race attracted 1,800 participants to Benalmádena on Sunday, smashing last year’s numbers

Runners of all ages and abilities took part.

Marina Rivas Monday, 25 November 2024, 14:24

Benalmádena’s seafront turned into a vibrant scene of athletic achievement and community spirit on Sunday as the ninth Holiday World charity race took place, bathing the area in lime green.

With 1,800 participants—300 more than last year—the event raised a total of 67,000 euros, including 1,800 euros (one euro per person) for victims of the recent flooding via Cáritas. The rest will go to local addiction charity Proyecto Hombre.

Runners of all ages and abilities took part, including international competitors and athletes with disabilities. The main event, a scenic half marathon stretching 21 kilometres to Puerto Marina, saw Estonia’s Kaupo Sasmin cross the finish line first in 1:14:34, breaking the previous record of 1:19. José Antonio Urbaneja (1:17:14) and Juan Andrés Camacho (1:17:45) rounded off the men’s podium.

In the women’s race, Monika de Almeida claimed victory in 1:30:52, edging out Rosa María Villegas (1:31:11) and Manuela Abrio (1:31:51).

In the 10-kilometre category, Javier Díaz Carretero dominated the men’s field with a time of 33:08, followed by Gregorio Díaz (33:22) and Riccardo Trovato (34:24). Teresa Velasco topped the women’s race in 39:25, just six seconds ahead of Järvelä Katja.

The five-kilometre category saw Antonio Ventsislavov (17:05) and Susana Segovia (21:01) crowned winners. The Peralta brothers’ joint finish delighted spectators, securing second and third in the men’s event.

Post-race festivities included live music, refreshments and a communal paella at Holiday World Resort, capping a day of sport and solidarity. Organisers hailed the event as a success, promising to build on its growing legacy.