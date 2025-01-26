Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mariano García broke his own national 1,000-metre record. Antonio J. Guerrero
Record-breaking athletics event lights up Antequera
Athletics

Record-breaking athletics event lights up Antequera

New national records and European standards were achieved on Saturday as Spain’s elite athletes shone at the Indoor Match

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Sunday, 26 January 2025, 17:41

Saturday's Antequera Indoor Match saw an electrifying showcase of Spanish and international athletics, delivering two Spanish records, a new European qualifying time and two confirmed European standards.

Organised by the Andalusian Athletics Federation and local athlete Francisco Urbano, the event, now part of the World Athletics calendar, welcomed 366 participants to the town's Centro de Tecnificación.

In the women’s 60 metres, Olympians Maribel Pérez and Jaël Bestué stole the show. Pérez, recovering from injury, secured the RFEA European qualifying standard with a time of 7.21 seconds, while Bestué, clocking 7.24, reaffirmed her existing qualification. Olympic racewalking champion María Pérez, a local favourite, cheered from the stands, adding to the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Mariano García, nicknamed "La Moto," thrilled spectators by breaking his own national 1,000-metre record, setting a new time of 2:16.21. Compatriot Pablo Sánchez-Valladares pushed García to the limit but could not match his finishing kick.

Elsewhere, Esther Guerrero, at 35, delivered another headline moment by setting a Spanish record in the 2,000 metres with a time of 5:42.44. Although Marta García, European bronze medallist in the 5,000 metres, missed the 3,000-metre record, she achieved a European qualifying time with 8:51.63.

Another highlight, this time in the men’s 60 metres, saw rising star Guillem Crespi set a personal best of 6.68 seconds, securing the U23 European standard.

