Record numbers for the Malaga Half Marathon as entries sell out early With still over two months to go, the race has already attracted 8,000 participants from 75 countries, breaking records and showcasing its growing international appeal

The 2025 TotalEnergies Malaga Half Marathon has sold out, setting a new record of 8,000 participants—a significant increase from the previous record of 7,000 runners in 2019.

Organisers announced the milestone last Thursday, highlighting the growing appeal of the event, which won't take place until 23 March.

Given the high demand, organisers have introduced a waiting list for latecomers at a fee of 42 euros, available through the race’s official website. This offers another chance for those eager to join in the event, pending cancellations.

Diversity

Nearly 40 per cent of participants are international, with runners from 75 countries. The UK, France, Ireland, Poland and Italy are among the best-represented nations, reflecting the race's growing global recognition. Malaga residents account for just over 35 per cent of entrants, underscoring strong local support.

Female participation has also risen, with women making up 35 per cent of this year’s runners—equivalent to almost 3,000 competitors. The remaining spots have been filled by a diverse group of male athletes, highlighting the event’s broad appeal.

While details remain under wraps, the 2025 edition will feature improvements aimed at increasing speed and enhancing the entertainment experience. These changes reflect the organisers’ commitment to elevating the event’s status as one of the top dates on the country’s sporting calendar.