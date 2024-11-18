Rafael Nadal: 'There's no such thing as a perfect send-off in sport'

Pedro Luis Alonso Fuengirola Monday, 18 November 2024, 15:25 | Updated 15:35h.

With just one day to go until the Davis Cup Final 8 begins in Malaga, tennis legend Rafael Nadal has made it clear that his focus remains on competing - and not on his impending retirement.

Speaking at a packed press conference in Fuengirola’s Higuerón Resort on Monday, the 38-year-old reflected on his career and the challenges that led to his decision to retire, while reiterating his commitment to helping the team in any way possible.

“There's no such thing as a perfect send-off in sport. Hollywood endings are for the movies,” Nadal said.

“I realised long ago that I wouldn’t have one, but it doesn’t worry me. My farewell will be what it is. What matters now is competing for the Davis Cup.”

The event, initially planned at the Martín Carpena arena, was moved due to the high media demand, with 150 journalists attending. Despite the presence of captain David Ferrer and teammates Carlos Alcaraz, Marcel Granollers, Pedro Martínez and Roberto Bautista, Nadal dominated proceedings, fielding half the questions in various languages.

Physical struggles

The 22-time Grand Slam winner addressed his physical struggles, including the injuries that ultimately curtailed his career. “I’ve done everything I could. After my hip surgery, I couldn’t compete with the freedom I once had. I’ve accepted this and I wanted to give myself a chance this year, but things didn’t go as I’d hoped.”

While speculation mounts about whether Nadal will actually get to play in Malaga, he deflected attention. “I’m not here to retire but to help the team. If I’m on the court, I’ll give my all. The rest is up to David [Ferrer].”

Nadal acknowledged the symbolic weight of his farewell overlapping with Spain’s Davis Cup campaign but maintained that the team’s goal outweighs individual sentiment. “The Davis Cup title is the priority. My retirement shouldn’t overshadow that.”

Small details

As Spain prepare to face the Netherlands on Tuesday, Nadal stands ready to support the team, regardless of his role on the court.

“It’s a difficult competition. The format, the surface - it all comes down to small details. I’ll enjoy it to the fullest and help however I can,” he said.

For fans and teammates alike, the Malaga showdown marks the end of an extraordinary era in professional tennis, with Nadal embracing the transition with characteristic humility.