Nadal hugs teammate Roberto Bautista ahead of training on Friday. Marilú Báez
When will we find out if Rafael Nadal is going to play in the Davis Cup finals in Malaga?
Tennis

When will we find out if Rafael Nadal is going to play in the Davis Cup finals in Malaga?

Spain captain David Ferrer faces a late call on whether the tennis legend, in his farewell tournament, will feature in Tuesday’s opening clash against the Netherlands

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Sunday, 17 November 2024, 16:03

Fans with tickets for Spain's Davis Cup quarter-final opener against the Netherlands on Tuesday are waiting with bated breath as they wait to find out if tennis legend Rafael Nadal will be fit enough for inclusion in what will be his final tournament as a professional.

As per Davis Cup regulations, captains must submit the names of their singles players to the umpire an hour prior to the scheduled start. Doubles pairings can still be altered up to 15 minutes after the second singles match, leaving room for tactical adjustments.

That means team captain David Ferrer has until between 4 and 4.30pm on Tuesday to confirm Nadal's inclusion.

The decision on Nadal’s participation hinges on his fitness and form following his lengthy injury layoff. Speaking to the Spanish Tennis Federation ahead of the tournament, Nadal stressed the importance of being match-ready.

“If I don’t feel prepared to have a chance of winning, I will be the first to step aside,” he said, reiterating his commitment to the team’s success over personal milestones.

Anticipation

This week marks Nadal’s farewell to professional tennis after a storied career, and his presence has electrified the atmosphere at Malaga’s Martín Carpena arena.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has drawn crowds even during practice sessions, where spectators and fellow athletes, including tennis legend Billie Jean King and Italy’s Olympic doubles champions Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, watched in awe.

Billie Jean King was among those watching Nadal train. Marilú Báez

Despite the uncertainty, media interest has soared, with 480 journalists accredited to cover the event, reflecting the historic nature of Nadal’s final appearance.

Monday’s Spanish team press conference has also had to be relocated to a larger venue in Fuengirola due to overwhelming demand.

Intense training

On the court, Nadal has been training intensely alongside teammate Roberto Bautista, Spain’s likely second singles player if Nadal opts out.

Ferrer, who observed their practice matches closely, faces a tough call. If, as expected, world number three Carlos Alcaraz take the lead singles spot, as required by his ranking, Bautista or Nadal would fill the number two position.

Then, if Bautista were selected, Nadal may only feature in doubles should the clash require a tie-breaker.

Representatives from media outlets across the globe are covering the event. Marilú Báez

Nadal’s dedication during practice sessions has been evident, with the Spaniard even requesting environmental adjustments, such as dimming lights and stopping distracting noises, to ensure optimal focus. However, his last competitive match was months ago, raising doubts about his readiness to face the Netherlands on a fast court.

The stakes are high for Spain as they aim for their seventh Davis Cup title. Nadal expressed hope for the team’s performance, saying, “Anything can happen on this surface. Whether I play or support from the sidelines, I want the team to succeed.”

