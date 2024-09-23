Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Nadal, following his elimination from the Olympic Games. EFE
Rafael Nadal earns surprise Spain call-up for the Davis Cup finals in Malaga
Tennis

Rafael Nadal earns surprise Spain call-up for the Davis Cup finals in Malaga

The veteran Spaniard could feature in November despite not having played since being eliminated from the Olympic Games

Pedro Luis Alonso

Monday, 23 September 2024, 19:36

Rafael Nadal was a surprise inclusion in the Spain squad announced on Monday by captain David Ferrer for the Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga this November.

The 38-year-old's most recent competitive appearance was at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he left without a medal. Since then, he has opted out of the ATP Tour for the remainder of 2024 and the Laver Cup.

Joining Nadal in the squad at the Martín Carpena arena from 19 to 24 November are world number three Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño and doubles specialist Marcel Granollers. Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich misses out.

Significant moment

Competing in the Davis Cup could be a significant moment for Nadal. Though he has not officially confirmed his retirement, this is expected to be the veteran Spaniard's final season.

The 38-year-old last played in the competition in 2019 when he helped Spain win their sixth title. With this year's edition on home soil, this could prove to be the extra motivation needed to potentially end his career on a high.

Spain's quarter-final opponents will be the Netherlands, with a line-up led by Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp. Should Spain progress, they could face Canada or Germany in the semi-finals, with defending champions Italy and the USA potential finalists on the other side of the draw.

