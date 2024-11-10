Purpose-built court all set for start of Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga this week

Paula Badosa and Nuria Párrizas trained in the new venue on Saturday.

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Sunday, 10 November 2024, 19:29 | Updated 19:38h.

The highly anticipated Billie Jean King Cup (BJKC) Finals are set to commence this Wednesday in Malaga, marking a first for the city and a new venue as twelve national teams battle for the prestigious title.

The purpose-built arena, erected next to the Martín Carpena arena in less than a month, features covered seating for over 4,000 spectators, VIP areas and high-tech player benches, with the installation already making an impression among teams and officials.

Spain’s team, led by captain Anabel Medina, became the first to take to the court, inaugurating the venue in a practice session on Saturday, overseen by tournament director Conchita Martínez, between Paula Badosa and Nuria Párrizas.

“The players haven’t played indoors in some time, so there’s an adjustment period,” Medina said, adding, “They like the court, though it’s a bit fast.”

Despite the setup changes following the relocation from Seville, where last year’s finals were held, Medina described the session as a positive experience.

A week of top women's tennis

This year’s BJKC Finals will showcase a fierce line-up, with automatic qualifiers Canada, Czechia, Italy and Spain joined by qualifiers Australia, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and the United States.

Matches will unfold over several stages: opening ties running from Wednesday 13 to Friday 15 November, quarter-finals on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17, semi-finals on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19, and the final showdown scheduled for Wednesday 20 November.

The opening match sees hosts Spain take on Poland on Wednesday, featuring a marquee clash between Badosa and Poland’s star player Iga Swiatek.

Recently dethroned to world number two by Aryna Sabalenka, Swiatek remains one of the sport’s most formidable opponents. Arriving in Malaga after competing in the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Swiatek has four Roland Garros titles to her name, along with a US Open victory in 2022.

Zoom Iga Swiatek at Malaga Airport on Sunday, welcomed by Conchita Martínez. ITF/GETTY

“We’re up against a strong team,” Medina admitted, “with Swiatek leading Poland and a couple of other players in top form after a successful Asian tour. But playing at home is a distinct advantage and Spain’s players are prepared for the challenge.”

Injury-hit squad

That said, the Spain team’s preparations have suffered a setback with the news of Cristina Bucsa’s injury, requiring a shift in doubles strategy. Bucsa, who won an Olympic bronze with Sara Sorribes in Paris, had been set to team up with Sorribes again for this tournament.

Now, in her absence, Medina may call on Badosa to play both singles and doubles, depending on how the clash unfolds.

“It’s unfortunate for Bucsa on both a personal and professional level, as we had a solid doubles strategy with her,” Medina said. “But the team is resilient and will adapt.”

While players settle into the new venue, additional practice courts, located 600 metres from the primary arena, are also in use, providing ample training space for all competing teams.

Meanwhile, construction on a fan zone, situated next to the Ciudad de Málaga athletics stadium, continues as organisers prepare for the surge of tennis fans set to attend both the BJKC Finals and the Davis Cup Final 8 the following week, where Spain’s first opponent will be the Netherlands.