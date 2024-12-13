Olympic star Paul Chelimo to debut in record-breaking Malaga Marathon this Sunday

M. Rivas / N. Carmona Malaga Friday, 13 December 2024, 10:34

Olympic silver and bronze medallist Paul Chelimo will make his marathon debut at the Generali Malaga Marathon this Sunday.

The American athlete, originally from Kenya, is the headline name in the event, which has shattered participation records with over 16,500 runners registered.

Chelimo, 34, who won silver in Rio 2016 and bronze in Tokyo 2020 in the 5,000 metres, will aim to join the ranks of marathon greats.

He holds an impressive half-marathon best of 1:02:19. Organisers hope he might challenge the course record of 2:07:39, set by Kenya's Mark Korir in 2021.

The event begins at 8.30am on the Paseo del Parque and promises a festival atmosphere with runners from 75 countries.