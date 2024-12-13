Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Olympic silver and bronze medallist Paul Chelimo. Kiprun
Olympic star Paul Chelimo to debut in record-breaking Malaga Marathon this Sunday
Athletics

Olympic star Paul Chelimo to debut in record-breaking Malaga Marathon this Sunday

The American long-distance runner will tackle the 42 kilometres in the capital of the Costa del Sol for the first time

M. Rivas / N. Carmona

Malaga

Friday, 13 December 2024, 10:34

Olympic silver and bronze medallist Paul Chelimo will make his marathon debut at the Generali Malaga Marathon this Sunday.

The American athlete, originally from Kenya, is the headline name in the event, which has shattered participation records with over 16,500 runners registered.

Chelimo, 34, who won silver in Rio 2016 and bronze in Tokyo 2020 in the 5,000 metres, will aim to join the ranks of marathon greats.

He holds an impressive half-marathon best of 1:02:19. Organisers hope he might challenge the course record of 2:07:39, set by Kenya's Mark Korir in 2021.

The event begins at 8.30am on the Paseo del Parque and promises a festival atmosphere with runners from 75 countries.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as blanket of snow covers Malaga province's highest mountain
  2. 2 This is where you can sample a traditional Malaga dish this festive season
  3. 3 Malaga road reopens almost a month after 'Dana' storm and flooding hit province
  4. 4 Mobile phone mast plan halted after Costa del Sol residents stage protest
  5. 5 Mayor would 'reject' plans for recycling complex near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  6. 6 Weekend of international Christmas festivities lined up in Benalmádena
  7. 7 Malaga guacamole pioneer plans to double production in 2025 with almost 2-million-euro investment
  8. 8 New home for 'iconic' marble nymph statue kept hidden away in Benalmádena for two decades
  9. 9 Motorcyclists gear up for tenth Santa toy run in Torremolinos this weekend
  10. 10 Volunteer-run animal shelter on Costa del Sol opens its doors to raise essential funds

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Olympic star Paul Chelimo to debut in record-breaking Malaga Marathon this Sunday