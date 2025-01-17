Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spain’s premature exit from the Davis Cup caught organisers out. M. Báez
Novak Djokovic joins the heavy criticism of Rafael Nadal farewell tribute in Malaga
Tennis

The Serbian says he regretted his absence and questioned the Davis Cup organisers' handling of the ceremony to mark the tennis legend's retirement

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Friday, 17 January 2025, 13:10

Almost two months after the event, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has added his considerable voice to the widespread criticism of the farewell ceremony given to Rafael Nadal in Malaga in November, calling it "not up to standard".

The Serbian, who has shared a decades-long rivalry and friendship with Nadal, expressed regret over his absence at the event held at Malaga's Martín Carpena arena during the Davis Cup Finals.

Djokovic, speaking during the Australian Open, explained he had intended to attend the tribute originally planned for Friday 22 November. However, Spain's unexpected elimination at the hands of the Netherlands disrupted the schedule, forcing an impromptu ceremony on the Tuesday night. "If Spain had progressed, [Andy] Murray and I had planned to attend as we couldn't make the quarter-finals," Djokovic said.

A "rushed" ceremony

The event has been widely criticised by figures in tennis, including Nadal's coach, Carlos Moyá, and former Spanish team captain David Ferrer. Moyá described the tribute as "shabby" and "rushed", while Ferrer lamented the absence of key figures, such as Djokovic, Roger Federer and Pau Gasol, who were reportedly scheduled to attend later in the week.

Critics also pointed to logistical shortcomings, including the late-night timing of the ceremony and the lack of live broadcast on public television.

Despite the backlash, Djokovic expressed understanding, noting Nadal's understated personality might have influenced the event's tone: "Could they have done more? I don't know. I saw the video of the ceremony and maybe Rafa didn't want to draw too much attention, but I feel bad for not being there."

