Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The final matches take place on Saturday. DIANA OROS / ECN
Next ECC Premier Division winner to be crowned at Cártama Oval this Saturday
Cricket

Next ECC Premier Division winner to be crowned at Cártama Oval this Saturday

The championships go into their last two days with the final on Saturday

D.Finch

Friday, 18 October 2024, 16:01

Opciones para compartir

After nearly a month of action, the European Cricket Championship will come to a close this weekend when a new Premier Division champion is crowned.

Since Tuesday, 'finals week' has been captivating the crowds at Cártama Oval. Joining the already-qualified Scotland XI (Group A winners), Germany (Group B winners) and England XI (reigning champions) are hosts Spain and Netherlands XI.

Spain qualified for Championship Week after winning Group C. Their spot was sealed last Saturday with a final win over Belgium by eight wickets.

Netherlands XI, meanwhile, progressed from Group D on Monday without needing to bat after their final with Norway had to be abandoned.

Since then, the five finalists have been battling it out, with five matches taking place daily for spectators to enjoy, free of charge.

This will all reach a climax on Saturday when the eliminator will take place at 12.30pm, followed by the two qualifiers (2.30 and 5.30pm) and the final at 8.30pm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fuengirola and Benalmádena sign historic four-year El Jardín stream agreement
  2. 2 Oktoberfest comes to Costa del Sol's 'little Germany'
  3. 3 Water cuts in eastern Costa del Sol towns bumped up again, from 10pm to 7.30am
  4. 4 The Scandinavian Showroom: Nordic elegance and sophistication in interior design
  5. 5 The 'pioneering' property development with green credentials on Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town hosts European video game summit
  7. 7 Registration for Fuengirola half marathon 'breaks all records' and there is still time to sign up
  8. 8 More than 2,500 walkers explore Marbella countryside at four-day hiking festival
  9. 9 Benalmádena steps up commitment to raise cancer awareness with 'pink wave' walk this Sunday
  10. 10 Frustration mounts over post-Brexit status of Gibraltar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad