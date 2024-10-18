Next ECC Premier Division winner to be crowned at Cártama Oval this Saturday

D.Finch Friday, 18 October 2024, 16:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

After nearly a month of action, the European Cricket Championship will come to a close this weekend when a new Premier Division champion is crowned.

Since Tuesday, 'finals week' has been captivating the crowds at Cártama Oval. Joining the already-qualified Scotland XI (Group A winners), Germany (Group B winners) and England XI (reigning champions) are hosts Spain and Netherlands XI.

Spain qualified for Championship Week after winning Group C. Their spot was sealed last Saturday with a final win over Belgium by eight wickets.

Netherlands XI, meanwhile, progressed from Group D on Monday without needing to bat after their final with Norway had to be abandoned.

Since then, the five finalists have been battling it out, with five matches taking place daily for spectators to enjoy, free of charge.

This will all reach a climax on Saturday when the eliminator will take place at 12.30pm, followed by the two qualifiers (2.30 and 5.30pm) and the final at 8.30pm.