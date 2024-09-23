New-look European Cricket Championship gets under way at Malaga's Cártama Oval

Daryl Finch Malaga Monday, 23 September 2024, 18:14 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Elite-level European cricket returned to Andalucía once again this Monday morning as the Dream11 European Cricket Championship 2024 got under way in Cártama, near Malaga, with Estonia and Turkey facing off in the opening match.

The four-week event, featuring 32 national teams, will see a total of 127 matches and over 500 players competing in the T10-format competition taking place at the refurbished Cártama Oval.

Two tiers

This year, the tournament is split into two divisions for the first time. The Challenger Division, which began with a victory for Estonia, who beat Turkey by 137 runs, features teams aiming for promotion to the Premier Division next year.

However, this year's edition of the top-tier competition, comprising Europe’s top cricket nations, starts next Thursday and will run until the final on 19 October.

Until that date, Cártama’s upgraded cricket facility, now operated by the football agency PFC, will host matches daily from 11.30am to 9pm, with free entry for fans.

The players enter the field ahead of the opener. SUR

Global reach

The European Cricket Championship, now in its fourth edition, is a collaborative effort between local authorities and the European Cricket Network (ECN), with CEO Roger Feiner applauding the support from the Cártama town hall and the Junta de Andalucía.

The opening ceremony was attended by key figures, including Feiner, Cártama’s mayor Jorge Gallardo, sports councillor Juan Antonio Vargas and Jay Wild, president of Costa del Sol Cricket Club and leader of the Cricket’s Cool initiative, which promotes youth participation in the sport.

"The atmosphere here is unique, and the games are quick and exciting, perfect for new and experienced fans alike," said Feiner, encouraging locals to attend.

Broadcast globally, the competition is expected to attract millions of viewers, further enhancing Cártama's reputation in the cricketing world.