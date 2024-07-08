Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Martín Dockx during a competition earlier this season. RFHE
Mijas rider to represent Spain in Olympic dressage event
Equestrian

Mijas rider to represent Spain in Olympic dressage event

José Daniel Martín Dockx is heading to his third Games and will compete with his horse Malagueño LXXIIII

Juan Calderón

Malaga

Monday, 8 July 2024, 07:54

Opciones para compartir

After a successful season, Mijas-based rider José Daniel Martín Dockx will be heading to his third Olympic Games after the Royal Spanish Equestrian Federation (RFHE) officially named the four riders set to represent Spain in the dressage events.

Having previously participated at the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics with Grandioso, this time Dockx will compete with his horse Malagueño LXXIIII.

Joining Dockx in representing Spanish equestrianism will be Juan Antonio Jiménez, competing in his third Olympics with Euclides MOR. Jiménez previously won a team silver medal in Athens 2004.

Alongside them will be Borja Carrascosa, making his Olympic debut with Frizzantino FRH, and Claudio Castilla, an Olympian in Rio 2016.

Another hopeful from Malaga, Alejandro Sánchez del Barco, has missed out, though his chances of qualifying were always slim.

The dressage events will take place in the picturesque Gardens of Versailles, a Unesco World Heritage site renowned for its historic grandeur and capacity to host 16,000 spectators.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 'Don't blame lack of homes on the tourists,' say holiday-rental property owners
  2. 2 Benalmádena calls on central government for new train stations on existing line along the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Costa del Sol's American community celebrates independence with 'unforgettable day'
  4. 4 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Astelia chathamica
  5. 5 Beach sunbed business owners demand more space to ensure survival in Marbella
  6. 6 Work starts on new metro tunnel in Malaga city centre
  7. 7 British writer launches bilingual literary magazine in Spain
  8. 8 Puigdemont amnesty rejected and arrest warrant still stands in Spain
  9. 9 Working week to drop from 40 hours to 37.5 in Spain in bid to boost productivity and improve work-life balance
  10. 10 Tarifa: The point where Europe and Africa meet

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad