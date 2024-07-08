Mijas rider to represent Spain in Olympic dressage event

Juan Calderón Malaga Monday, 8 July 2024, 07:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

After a successful season, Mijas-based rider José Daniel Martín Dockx will be heading to his third Olympic Games after the Royal Spanish Equestrian Federation (RFHE) officially named the four riders set to represent Spain in the dressage events.

Having previously participated at the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics with Grandioso, this time Dockx will compete with his horse Malagueño LXXIIII.

Joining Dockx in representing Spanish equestrianism will be Juan Antonio Jiménez, competing in his third Olympics with Euclides MOR. Jiménez previously won a team silver medal in Athens 2004.

Alongside them will be Borja Carrascosa, making his Olympic debut with Frizzantino FRH, and Claudio Castilla, an Olympian in Rio 2016.

Another hopeful from Malaga, Alejandro Sánchez del Barco, has missed out, though his chances of qualifying were always slim.

The dressage events will take place in the picturesque Gardens of Versailles, a Unesco World Heritage site renowned for its historic grandeur and capacity to host 16,000 spectators.