Mijas dressage veteran's Olympic dream comes to a premature end

Marina Rivas Malaga Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 13:23

In a disappointing start to this Tuesday's Olympic events, Spanish equestrian José Daniel Martín Dockx announced his withdrawal from the Paris Games due to his horse Malagueño LXXXIII failing the initial veterinary inspection. This would have marked the third Olympics for the celebrated rider from Mijas.

On Monday, concerns arose when Malagueño LXXXIII didn't pass the first veterinary check. Despite efforts to improve the horse's condition overnight, including dealing with a painful and swollen neck, Martín Dockx decided not to present Malagueño for a second inspection.

In a heartfelt statement on social media, he explained, "In agreement with the Spanish Federation, we have decided not to present Malagueño for reinspection. Before the 'vet-check' he didn't want to eat or drink, and woke up with a very inflamed and painful neck. We don't know why."

Martín Dockx expressed his deep disappointment, acknowledging the end of an Olympic dream. "For us, it's a very hard moment. We were in top form and had worked very well. Life can be fickle sometimes. It was a dream built on hours of work," he said.

At 50, these were set to be special Games for Martín Dockx—his first with Malagueño and potentially his last. He concluded by wishing his teammates success.