Sotogrande closes another spectacular summer polo season

Goretti Domecq San Roque Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 20:41

Sotogrande has once again become the epicentre of world polo with the spectacular closing of the 53rd Andalucía International Polo Tournament. From 19 to 31 August, the Costa del Sol hotspot played host to businessmen, celebrities and polo enthusiasts, cementing its place as one of Europe's most luxurious holiday destinations. With over 70,000 visitors, the tournament not only reaffirmed its prestigious status, but also offered an unrivalled spectacle for polo lovers.

The event, sponsored by Turkish Airlines, the carrier with the largest number of destinations globally, culminated in the exciting final of the Turkish Airlines Gold Cup.

Held on Saturday 31 August at 6.30pm on pitch number 3 of Ayala Sede Los Pinos, the final pitted the teams of Calatagan and ATL Marine & Energy against each other. In a match that kept the spectators on the edge of their seats, Calatagan emerged victorious, thanks to a masterful combination between Santiago Laborde and Antonio Heguy, who scored the decisive goal that gave them their first Gold Cup title in the team's history.

Images from the prizegiving ceremony. La Voz

The tournament started with the Bronze Cup from 22-27 July, followed by the Silver Cup from 29 July to 17 August, bringing the spectacle to the Ayala and Los Pinos courts. The Gold Cup, the most eagerly awaited event of the tournament, capped off an unforgettable season.

In addition to the Gold Cup, other finals also shone on the day. In the low handicap, Calatagan and 1896 Polo met for the third time in this tournament, with 1896 Polo taking the victory in the extra chukker. In the same category, Grupo Mendizabal beat C. H. Kazuki to win the Lacoste Cup.

The awards ceremony was attended by prominent figures such as Sam Roque mayor Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix; secretary general for sport of the Junta José María Arrabal and representatives of Turkish Airlines.

The closing of the day was marked by the vibrant concert of the Seville group Los Alpresa, while attendees also enjoyed the gastronomic offer of Last Chukker.