Marbella's Luis Ángel Maté to end professional cycling career at this year's Vuelta a España

Nacho Carmona Malaga Monday, 29 July 2024, 12:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Luis Ángel Maté, the veteran cyclist from Marbella, will bring his professional career to an end at the Vuelta a España this September, it has been confirmed.

The 40-year-old will retire at the Paisaje de la Luz in Madrid, the final stage of the last grand tour of the cycling calendar, after the Euskaltel-Euskadi team announced on Wednesday that Maté will be part of the eight-member squad competing in the upcoming Vuelta a España, which starts on 17 August and finishes on 8 September.

Maté has had a distinguished career since turning professional in 2008. This will be his twelfth participation in the event, a record he cherishes alongside his appearance in six Tours de France and three Giros d’Italia.

Last year, he contemplated retirement and is determined to make the most of his final season.

Two stages on home turf

His participation in the Vuelta is particularly significant as it will feature stages passing through his home province of Malaga. The sixth stage will end in Yunquera on 22 August, and the seventh will start from Archidona on 23 August, both locations that are new to the event.

In an interview with SUR, Maté described the challenges of these stages: "The Yunquera stage is tough, with a lot of mid-mountain terrain. It's technically demanding with narrow roads," he said.

"The Archidona stage starts simply but will be intense as riders look to break away. I believe the Yunquera stage will have more impact on the general classification."

Out on a high

Maté's efforts to come into his final race in top shape received a massive boost this Sunday as he claimed victory in a 164.5 km stage of the Volta a Portugal between Sabugal and Guarda, marking his fourth professional win.

This follows his previous stage victories in the Tour de San Luis (2010), the Route du Sud (2011) and the Volta a Portugal (2023).

"To win again in Guarda feels surreal, like déjà vu," Maté said after the race which will, no doubt, serve as crucial preparation for the Vuelta as he pedals towards retirement.