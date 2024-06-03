Marbella CF win play-off final to secure promotion to the third tier

Juan Ramón Padilla / Borja Gutiérrez Marbella / Malaga Monday, 3 June 2024, 07:46 Compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella CF secured promotion to Spains' Primera RFEF football league with a decisive victory in the second leg of the play-off final against Logroñés on Sunday evening.

The Costa side, who were in the fifth tier last season, secured their second consecutive promotion in dramatic fashion with wins in both legs. Having won the first leg at home 1-0, they replicated their success with a victory by the same score in the second leg in front of 14,000 home fans at Las Gaunas, Logroñés' home ground.

Marbella, who deployed the same starting eleven, faced a relentless Logroñés side that dominated possession. That said, the first half was largely uneventful, except for a disallowed offside goal for the visitors from Dago in the 34th minute.

The second half was more dynamic, with Logroñés pressing hard. However, Marbella maintained their composure until a crucial error from Logroñés goalkeeper Royo in the 67th minute allowed Dago to score, sealing Marbella's promotion with an aggregate score of 2-0.

The travelling Marbella fans erupted in celebration, their 12-hour bus journey vindicated by a return to the third tier after three years.

There, they will join fellow local sides Antequera and Malaga CF, unless they too earn promotion this season.