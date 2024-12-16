Marbella FC stage dramatic comeback but long-awaited win remains elusive

Juan Ramón Padilla Monday, 16 December 2024, 14:52

A spirited second-half performance on Saturday evening was only enough for Marbella FC to salvage a 2-2 draw at home against Betis Deportivo. Despite mounting an impressive comeback from 0-2 down, neither side managed to secure a much-needed win, continuing the Costa del Sol side's struggles in the league.

The match began disastrously for the out-of-form Marbella, who conceded within the first minute due to a costly error by Marcos Olguín. His misplaced attempt to play out from the back allowed Marcos of Betis Deportivo to slot home from close range, giving the visitors an early lead.

Betis, determined to end a run of three consecutive losses, pressed aggressively, causing Marbella significant trouble during the opening exchanges. Their pressure paid off again in the 16th minute when Souley capitalised on space at the edge of the box to double the advantage with a low strike past Lejárraga.

Marbella began to dominate possession towards the end of the first half, with Javi Duarte coming close with a header that narrowly missed the target.

Super sub

A tactical shift in the second half, including a defensive reshuffle and the introduction of a dynamic Ohemeng, proved pivotal. Ohemeng halved the deficit in the 71st minute with a well-placed shot, revitalising the hosts. Moments later, his accurate cross set up José Callejón to score the equaliser from close range, despite suffering a minor injury in the process.

Both sides had chances to snatch the victory late on. Edwards narrowly missed a header for Marbella, while Destiny was denied twice by a resolute Lejárraga in goal.

The result leaves both teams searching for form, with Marbella, who sit just one place above the drop zone, set to travel to Recreativo de Huelva in their final match of the year this Saturday, where they will be looking to end their run of seven league games without a win.