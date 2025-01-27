Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Torres, on the podium with her medal. SUR
Malaga&#039;s María Torres clinches second Karate Premier League gold
Karate

Malaga's María Torres clinches second Karate Premier League gold

The local karateka triumphed in a dramatic Paris final, defeating Kazakhstan’s Sofia Berultseva 5-4 to secure back-to-back titles

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 27 January 2025, 14:17

María Torres successfully defended her Karate Premier League title in Paris on Sunday, claiming gold in a nail-biting final against Sofia Berultseva. The Malaga karateka overcame the world number three in a tense 5-4 contest, adding a second gold to her record on the sport’s top circuit.

Torres’s path to the final was marked by impressive victories. She topped her group before defeating reigning European champion Johanna Kneer in the semi-finals and European runner-up Rochelle Walters in the quarters.

The final saw Torres take an early lead with two points in quick succession. Berultseva responded aggressively, levelling the score at 2-2 with a minute remaining. However, Torres regained the advantage with a decisive abdominal kick worth two points.

Despite late pressure and a brief injury pause for Berultseva, Torres maintained her composure to see out the match. With nine seconds left, she avoided risks, securing her win as the clock ran out.

The victory marks a strong start to the season for Torres, coached by Eugenio Torres, as she continues to build on last year’s success.

