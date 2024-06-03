Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
María Torres in action. SUR
Malaga&#039;s María Torres becomes first-ever kumite Grand Winner from Spain
Martial arts

Malaga's María Torres becomes first-ever kumite Grand Winner from Spain

Despite no medal in Casablanca this weekend, the local karateka could celebrate a ground-breaking achievement

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 3 June 2024, 10:14

Compartir

Local karateka María Torres has made history by becoming the first Spanish athlete to be crowned Grand Winner of the Premier League in the kumite discipline.

Despite a disappointing finish in the league's final event in Casablanca this weekend, Torres’ consistent performance throughout the season secured her this prestigious title.

This season, the Premier League held only four events, each gathering the world’s top competitors. Torres stood on the podium in the three previous events, earning a gold medal in Paris and silver medals in Antalya and Cairo.

In Casablanca, though, her journey ended abruptly after being disqualified against Scottish rival Niamh Junner. However, when her main competitor, European champion Johanna Kneer, was eliminated in the quarter-finals, Torres’ overall victory in the Premier League was confirmed.

The Grand Winner title marks not only a successful season but also positions Torres as the first Spanish kumite competitor to lead the world rankings, a feat never before achieved by a national athlete in this discipline.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair, Volotea, Vueling and easyJet hit with 150-million-euro fine in Spain for carry-on luggage and other extra charges
  2. 2 Puerto Banús gears up for electric-powered Formula 1 on the water
  3. 3 Meet the Brits who have become Spanish and will be voting as EU citizens in the 9 June elections
  4. 4 La Rosaleda set for sell-out showdown as Malaga CF eye play-off final
  5. 5 'The vibrant contribution Brits make to their communities in Spain is what has struck me most'
  6. 6 Memoirs of fifty years as one of the paparazzi on the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Costa del Sol businesswoman Teresa Jacobson González: 'Let the country adopt you'
  8. 8 Guadalhorce valley town launches latest initiative to eliminate cockroaches and rodents
  9. 9 Mijas rider Martín Dockx triumphs in Spanish dressage
  10. 10 Delicate dune area on the Costa reopens to public after restoration work

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad