Lobete, in the first match of the Segunda División campaign. LOF Agency
Three injuries in a week creates major headache for Malaga CF
Football

Three injuries in a week creates major headache for Malaga CF

Two players limped off the pitch during Saturday's physical clash against CD Mirandés, with one of them set to miss three months of action

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Sunday, 25 August 2024, 20:19

It's the worst case scenario for Malaga CF winger Julen Lobete who will miss three months of action after suffering a fracture in his left foot during Saturday's clash against CD Mirandés.

Malaga CF made the announcement on Sunday 25 August after the newly-signed left winger limped off the pitch at La Rosaleda in the 82nd minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw. The Basque player had replaced Kevin Medina earlier in the match after he also suffered an injury.

Match report

Lobete will not require surgery, but recovery is expected to take at least three months. The player will now need to wait until the end of the year to prove himself after only just arriving to Malaga CF from RC Celta de Vigo on a free transfer.

His injury adds to a growing number of players unavailable in the squad after Nelson injured his collarbone on Friday, preventing him from being called up against CD Mirandés. During Saturday's match, Kevin Medina limped off in the 36th minute with a groin injury. The striker is still waiting on medical test results, although it seems likely he will miss two or three weeks.

